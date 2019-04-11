UPDATE: Mildred McConnell, 88, has been found safe, according to a spokesperson for the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find an 88-year-old woman last seen in Farragut.

Mildred McConnell was last seen leaving Park Place of West Knoxville, a senior living center in the Farragut area. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, has grey hair with blue eyes and weighs about 130 pounds.

KCSO

McConnell was driving a 2006 four-door Buick with a Tennessee plate reading 344CYG. She was wearing tan pants, a black shirt, a red cardigan sweater, black shoes and was carrying a white purse.

If you have any information on where McConnell might be, KCSO is asking you contact Detective McFarland at (865) 215-2243.

