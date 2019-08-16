NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A 9-year-old girl from Ohio was bitten by a shark on New Smyrna Beach, WKMG reported.

The CBS affiliate station said Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol crews said the girl was bitten on the leg Friday morning while in knee-deep water.

A beach safety patrol captain said the girl's injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to a local hospital.

