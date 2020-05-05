MARATHON, Fla. — A barrel of marijuana washed ashore Friday in the Florida Keys.
Inside the blue plastic barrel were five large trash bags full of marijuana -- about 90 pounds, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The barrel was found in nearshore water in Marathon.
After deputies responded Friday afternoon near 109th Street Oceanside, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents took over for their own investigation.
The sheriff's office said it's no longer involved with the case.
RELATED: K-9 officer strikes again, helps troopers seize 65 pounds of marijuana
RELATED: Hillsborough County decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana
RELATED: Recreational marijuana in Florida goes up in smoke – for now
What other people are reading right now:
- Don’t worry about Giant Asian Hornets coming to Florida. It could take years
- Two Florida panthers found dead just days apart
- DeSantis orders investigation into unemployment system following push from Florida's agriculture commissioner
- Pinellas County offering FREE coronavirus tests
- Coronavirus in context: Florida COVID-19 cases explained in 5 charts
- 5-year-old driving stolen car pulled over on his way to 'buy a Lamborghini'
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter