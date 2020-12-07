A Phoenix grandmother couldn’t attend her granddaughter's wedding, so they came to her instead

Joyce Flaherty was unable to attend her granddaughter’s wedding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOENIX — In the midst of a pandemic, a couple found a way to sign their nuptials with their loved ones during a socially distant wedding at a Phoenix senior community.

Joyce Flaherty was unable to attend her granddaughter’s wedding due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so the couple came to her instead.

Jen Schroeder and Felipe Eniguez said their vows on Saturday in the courtyard of Mariposa Point at Algodón Center while eight family members looked on, including Flaherty.

Photos from the wedding showed the family sharing a toast separated by glass.

Seniors have proven to be particularly vulnerable to the virus, and Arizona has required strict lockdown protocols at nursing homes and other facilities to limit the spread.