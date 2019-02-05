KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lemon cookie lovers, listen up! Ham'N Goodys is getting closer to opening its second location in Knoxville.

The new location coming is coming to Cedar Bluff but they posted to Facebook to share they're still waiting on some equipment and permits so there's no exact opening date yet.

"Our new Cedar Bluff location is almost ready!"

The post said it will be soon and when they have an exact date, they will post it immediately.

"We are so excited to open this second location!"

It appears to be going in where the old Einsteins Bagel used to be in the shopping center at Cedar Bluff and Middlebrook Pike.

The bakery has been serving the area for decades and serves more than just those 'to die for' lemon cookies. They sell cakes and spiral glazed ham so you can come for lunch, coffee, or a sweet treat.

The original location is located on 314 S Northshore Drive. They also have a cookie delivery truck that has been making its way around East Tennesee since July 2017.