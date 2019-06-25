KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Miss America Nia Franklin is in Knoxville this week to cheer on the 27 women competing for the title of Miss Tennessee.

"I'm helping to just promote the Miss America Organization, the Miss Tennessee Organization, as well as headlining the concert that will help donate to their scholarship fund," said Franklin.

That's fewer contestants than usual after a change in leadership resulted in two Miss Tennessee pageants this year.

What once was the Miss America Pageant is now the Miss America 2.0 Competition.

That pageant removes the swimsuit competition, includes more interviews, and has a new board of directors that not all states could get behind, including Tennessee.

RELATED: Tennessee's Miss America contestant will be crowned in Knoxville this year

The Miss Tennessee State Organization lost its license and was terminated by the new Miss America leadership last September.

Some of those former directors then created the new Miss Tennessee Volunteer Scholarship Pageant.

The winners of that contest will not go on to compete in Miss America, though.

In May, Miss Tennessee 2018 Christine Williamson formally gave up her title with the Miss America Organization to finish out her year as Miss Tennessee Volunteer.

She crowned her successor in Jackson this past week.

"I respect her decision," said Franklin. "She's her own woman and it's her decision to do what she needs to do. But I also am the current Miss America and I support our organization fully."

RELATED: Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Teen USA are all black women for first time ever

With runners-up either competing for Miss Tennessee Volunteer or no longer eligible to take the crown, there is no Miss Tennessee right now.

New directors started working about six months ago to build the original Miss Tennessee Competition back up to the new Miss America standards.

This year they're bringing it from Jackson to Knoxville for the first time.

"It's a way to incorporate East Tennessee that we felt like they've been neglected honestly in the past," said Hollie Alexander, Director of the Miss Tennessee's Outstanding Teen Pageant.

She and other directors wish the Miss Tennessee Volunteer directors luck, but said they believe in the Miss America Organization and all it stands for.

"I don't fault anybody for making the decision to go either way," said Alexander. "I will say that I am passionate about the Miss America Organization, and it's the path that I believe will set women up for the most success."

Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition ANNOUNCING: "A Celebration of the Arts featuring Miss America" is excited to welcome pianists Dr. Chih-Long Hu and Rui Chi as special performers! The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition will be...

Tuesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena, Miss America will perform during a concert benefiting the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Fund.

Preliminary competitions start on Wednesday, with a new Miss Tennessee crowned Saturday night in Thompson-Boling.

A list of all upcoming events, prices, times and details can be found here.