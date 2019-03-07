TENNESSEE, USA — No matter where you are on July 4th, it's not worth the risk of drinking and driving.

That's why AAA is once again offering its tow-to-go service starting July 4 at 6 p.m. through July 5 at 6 a.m.

Here's how it works:

If you find yourself in an unsafe situation, you can call AAA for a free tow and ride within 10 miles. Call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The service is available to anyone, regardless of whether you are a member.

More Fourth of July stories: