NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Accused Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking has been indicted on 17 charges, including several counts of first-degree murder.

Below is the list of Reinking's charges:

  1. First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  2. First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  3. First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  4. First-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  5. Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  6. Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
  7. Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  8. Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
  9. Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  10. Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
  11. Attempted first-degree murder - premeditated/intentional felony
  12. Weapon - Dangerous felony - employ firearm with intent
  13. First-degree murder - felony murder
  14. First-degree murder - felony murder
  15. First-degree murder - felony murder
  16. First-degree murder - felony murder
  17. Weapon - handgun (misdemeanor)

Last year, Reinking was ruled competent to stand trial by the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute. His case was previously stalled due to a previous ruling by a judge and mental evaluation that stated he was incompetent to stand trial due to schizophrenia.

Police say Reinking carried out the mass shooting with an AR-15 rifle at the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in the early morning hours of April 22, 2018.

The victims killed in the attack were 29-year-old Taurean Sanderlin, 20-year-old Joe Perez, 21-year-old DeEbony Groves and 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva. Two other women were shot during the attack but survived.

This is a developing story.