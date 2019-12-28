NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The lawyer of accused murderer Michael Mosley is telling News4 Mosley acted in self-defense.

Police said Mosley fatally stabbed Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni outside of a bar in Midtown after Mosley hit on Beathard and Trapeni's friend. Mosley's lawyer Justin Johnson said Mosley acted in self-defense and the woman seen in bar surveillance video with Mosley was actually his longtime girlfriend.

"I believe when the evidence comes out, it will show Mosley acted well and that did not bring this upon himself," Johnson said.

Johnson said Mosley has told him he wishes none of this ever happened. According to Johnson, Mosley wanted to reach out to Beathard and Trapeni's families, but Johnson discouraged him from doing so.

Mosley is due back in court on Jan. 7. He faces two counts of criminal homicide as well as one count of attempted criminal homicide.