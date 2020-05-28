ACSO investigating possible drowning on Norris Lake

This is a developing story.

TENNESSEE, USA — Anderson County authorities are responding to a possible drowning at Anderson County park.

That's on Norris Lake.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's office, a man's family and friends saw him bobbing in the water asking for help.

The family lost sight of him in the water, and haven’t seen him since.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said it's been searching for him since around 6:40 this evening.

It said multiple agencies, including the Knox County Dive Team and TWRA are helping them with the search.