OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Monday, where you stop for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert can make a huge impact in Anderson County.
Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties' 'Dine and Donate' event helps families in need. The monthly event raises money for the non-profit. They provide services such as affordable housing programs, aid for short-term living needs, school supplies, utility bills and home repairs.
The group also collects and fills school backpacks with supplies for students.
Participating restaurants will take a portion of their sales and donate them towards the group. All you have to do is eat!
Restaurants participating:
- Dean's Restaurant and Bakery
- Burchfield's at the DoubleTree
- Gallo Loco
- Hoskin's
- Mediterranean Delight
- Razzleberry's
- The Soup Kitchen
- Subway
If you're not able to make it out today, this happens the second Monday of every month.