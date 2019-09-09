OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Monday, where you stop for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert can make a huge impact in Anderson County.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties' 'Dine and Donate' event helps families in need. The monthly event raises money for the non-profit. They provide services such as affordable housing programs, aid for short-term living needs, school supplies, utility bills and home repairs.

The group also collects and fills school backpacks with supplies for students.

Participating restaurants will take a portion of their sales and donate them towards the group. All you have to do is eat!

Restaurants participating:

Dean's Restaurant and Bakery

Burchfield's at the DoubleTree

Gallo Loco

Hoskin's

Mediterranean Delight

Razzleberry's

The Soup Kitchen

Subway

If you're not able to make it out today, this happens the second Monday of every month.