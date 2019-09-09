OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Monday, where you stop for breakfast, lunch, dinner and even dessert can make a huge impact in Anderson County.

Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties' 'Dine and Donate' event helps families in need. The monthly event raises money for the non-profit. They provide services such as affordable housing programs, aid for short-term living needs, school supplies, utility bills and home repairs.

The group also collects and fills school backpacks with supplies for students.

Participating restaurants will take a portion of their sales and donate them towards the group. All you have to do is eat!

Restaurants participating:

  • Dean's Restaurant and Bakery
  • Burchfield's at the DoubleTree
  • Gallo Loco 
  • Hoskin's
  • Mediterranean Delight
  • Razzleberry's
  • The Soup Kitchen
  • Subway

If you're not able to make it out today, this happens the second Monday of every month.