KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Adopt a Golden Knoxville has said a full-blood golden retriever it rescued with a lot of issues is out of the ICU and headed to a primary vet.

The nonprofit said 'Charlie' suffered years of abuse and neglect and has sores and infections all over her body.

The group took her in her Sunday.

Adopt a Golden said she is very weak and uncomfortable. She was getting treatment at UT and people were already lining up to adopt her.

"We really hope Charlie pulls through, best case scenario she does and she goes to a foster home. We've already had multiple people step up to foster and multiple people step up to adopt," Sommerville Harris with Adopt A Golden said.

Harris said Charlie needs your thoughts, prayers, and love for a full recovery.