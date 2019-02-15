KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville golden retriever rescue took in its thousandth rescue this week.

Since 2010, Adopt a Golden Knoxville has rescued homeless Golden Retrievers from East Tennessee and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, the rescue took in a 6-week-old puppy named Princess Poppy -- marking rescue number 1000.

"She was surrendered to us from a breeder because she has a deformed paw," Adopt A Golden Co-President Amy Johnston said. "AGK will be working with specialty vets to figure out the best path for her foot and leg, and then find her a perfect home!"

AGK has also rescued more than 20 abandoned Golden Retrievers from Turkey as part of an international rescue operation called Operation Turkey Dog.

