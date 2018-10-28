Phoenix, Ariz. (KPNX) — Sometimes you can just be too good for your own good. That's how the ol' saying goes, right?

That was the case for Binx, a dog found running around the desert by hikers just over a month ago. The hikers spent time trying to find his owner before giving him to the Arizona Animal Welfare League.

The shelter said he was just there a couple days before he was adopted.

But two days later, the people who adopted Binx returned him.

Maybe he was bad? Maybe he didn't get along with other dogs? Maybe he didn't like kids?

Nope.

"I was adopted and returned within 48 hours, with notes saying I’m potty trained, good with kids, fun to play with and good with dogs in the home!" the shelter wrote on Facebook in the voice of Binx.

Binx was apparently too good.

"They decided they wanted more of a challenge," the Facebook post read, "and I think the only challenging part of me is how devastatingly handsome I am."

It wasn't long before this good dog found a loving home. Binx's new dad apparently saw him on the news while his new mom was on a trip to California.

When Craig picked Paula up from the airport in Wednesday afternoon, Craig said they had to make a stop before going home. They came to AAWL, met Binx and fell in love.

Binx with his new familyPhoto courtesy of KPNX 12News

They had recently lost their own dog, who had been with them for 14 years.

Binx's new home backs up to a mountain preserve, so he'll be hiking often to maintain his devastatingly good looks.

