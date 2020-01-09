Adventure Action Park announces permanent closures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Adventures Action Park announced it is closing permanently on Monday night.
In a Facebook post, the park said it was difficult to maintain operation throughout the pandemic.
"Our mission was to provide fun for all ages that created unforgettable experiences for our community. This became increasingly difficult during these unprecedented times. Thank you to all our guests. We are grateful to have served you and entertained your families," the post read in part.
Adventure Action Park offered a place for guests to experience Go-Karting, obstacle courses, and more. It first opened in 2019.