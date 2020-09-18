After 77 years, WWII Marine's remains come home

Richmond native Louis Wiesenhan Jr. joined the USMC in 1942.

RICHMOND, Ind. — The remains of a World War II Marine from Richmond are finally home.

The family of Private First Class Louis Wiesehan Jr. was at Indianapolis International Airport Thursday as his remains were flown home.

“It’s a sigh of relief," said Richard Wiesehan, Louis’ great-nephew. "I didn’t think it was something we would ever get, and today he is coming home.”

Wiesehan joined the Marines in 1942. In November 1943, he was killed in battle on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. However, no recovered remains could be associated with Wiesehan.

Wiesehan’s remains were eventually identified after family provided DNA for confirmation.

His family was on the tarmac as Wiesehan’s remains came back to Indiana.

“It was just so touching and so relieving for this family to finally have Junior home,” said Terry Wiesehan, Louis’ niece in-law.