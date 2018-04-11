WEST POINT, N.Y. — Aurora, one of the Air Force's falcon mascots who was injured during a prank before the school's rivalry game against Army on Saturday, has since made a full recovery.

The 22-year-old falcon suffered an undisclosed injury and was being brought on the flight back to Colorado to see a specialist at the Air Force Academy, according to Troy Garnhart, associate athletic director for strategic communications at the school.

According to a tweet from the Air Force Academy twitter account, master falconer Sam Dollar and the veterinarians at Fort Carson expect Aurora to make a full recovery.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette , West Point cadets took Aurora from an Army colonel’s house as part of a prank during the week leading up to Saturday’s game at Michie Stadium. The newspaper characterized the injury as “potentially life-threatening” at the time.

The falcon was also reportedly able to fly around her cage at the vet's office Sunday morning and was in good spirits.

