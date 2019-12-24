KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Airport has a very special relationship with Santa Claus.

Earlier this month, they teamed up to bring cheer to the kids at East Tennessee Children's Hospital.



Now, they're going to escort Santa as he flies his sleigh over Tennessee to ensure those Christmas gifts arrive safely.

“Now, his flight plan doesn't have him overhead for a few more hours, so in the meantime we're going to run some final checks,” Captain Caleb Jackson said. “But if you stay tuned, we're going to keep you posted.”



Captain Jackson said parents can then let the kids know when Santa is coming -- and that's when it's time to get in bed!