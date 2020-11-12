Air Force members bring donated toys to East Tennessee Children's Hospital

The group worked around the pandemic to continue a tradition in the works since 1999.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Santa may fly fast, but this group of air force members fly faster - bringing donated toys and Christmas cheer to kids at East Tennessee Children's Hospital earlier this week!

Every year, members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Security Forces Squadron bring their “Santa Cops” program to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, handing out donated toys to patients spending their holiday season receiving medical treatment.

And this year, the group did not stop them from spreading their annual holiday cheer!