Man hailed a 'hero' after helping subdue yelling passenger on Sea-Tac flight

Everett James said he tried to "do the right thing" when a passenger started yelling on a flight from Sea-Tac Airport to Chicago.

SEATAC, Wash. — A man who helped subdue a belligerent airline passenger on Saturday is being hailed a "hero" for his actions.

Pilots turned around a flight from Sea-Tac Airport to Chicago because of a passenger threatening to kill other passengers.

“I will kill everybody, accept it,” is what cellphone video captured the 30-year-old man yelling shortly after takeoff.

Two passengers helped an Alaska Airlines flight attendant subdue and restrain the man.

One of the passengers who helped control the man was identified by an Alaska Airlines spokesperson as an off-duty law enforcement officer. Everett James, a Chicago father, was the other passenger who got involved.

“We all seen 9/11,” said James. “I don't want a candlelight vigil of my life.”

James said a flight attendant asked him to help.

Passenger Mikal, who shot video of the man, called James a “local hero.”

James said he does not consider himself a hero.

“I think I'm just a guy trying to do the right thing at the right time,” said James.

Port of Seattle police arrested the passenger after the plane landed back at Sea-Tac Airport. He was booked on a felony harassment charge.