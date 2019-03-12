ALCOA, Tenn. — A Blount County grand jury has indicted an 18-year-old man on first-degree murder charges in the death of his mother.

Johnathon A. Sellers with originally charged with criminal homicide in connection with Kelly M. Brackin's death in March.

Now he'll face a jury on upgraded and additional charges that also include felony murder, especially aggravated robbery, and theft of property over $2,500.

Original story

The Alcoa Police Department has identified the 18-year-old man accused of killing his mother at her Cherry Street apartment on Friday, March 1.

Detectives charged Johnathon A. Sellers with criminal homicide in connection with Kelly M. Brackin's death, according to APD. He appeared in court on Monday, where the judge declared him indigent and appointed an attorney.

Sellers was the suspected drunken driver who allegedly led officers on a chase early Friday on the Parkway from Pigeon Forge into Gatlinburg, then back almost to Sevierville.

BCSO

He was stopped and shot by officers, and is now being held in the Blount County Detention Center.

Alcoa police officers responded to Brackin's apartment home at 862

Cherry St. at 4:32 a.m. Friday for a welfare check

Investigators said they attempted to make contact with her.

When she did not answer the door, officers announced themselves and entered her home where they found her deceased, according to a release.

Detectives arrived on scene at 5:04 a.m. and started a homicide investigation, according to APD.

The APD release said an autopsy conducted on Saturday, March 2, positively identified Brackin and revealed she died from multiple gunshot wounds. She was shot with a shotghun, according to the complaint.

Detectives charged Sellers with criminal homicide in connection to her death, according to APD.

Officials said Sellers was being held in lieu of a $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for April 29.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officers blocked Cherry Street for most of the day Friday.

Neighbors said they didn't see or hear anything suspicious overnight.

Michael Head has lived near Cherry Street for about five years.

"It's quiet most of the time," Head said.

He says he was surprised to hear about officers finding the body.

"Wow really, what's going on with people these days?" Head said.

The TBI says Alcoa Police have asked for their help.

They won't say if it's in connection with the Pigeon Forge police shooting, which they're already investigating.

The incidents happened around the same time Friday.

Head said he heard a woman had been shot, and that a 19-year-old was involved.

"It was the mother that was shot," Head said. "And they had originally thought it was the son -- a 10-year-old kid. Then they changed it to a 19-year-old person."

Head says so far as he knows there have been no problems with people living at the apartments.

"I don't really see that there's anything bad going on there," Head said. "I mean, there's only I think four, maybe five apartments right there. And like I said, Cherry Street here in Alcoa is usually a quiet place."

He says even though it's quiet, anything can happen.

"If someone's got issues going on, in their personal lives, you never know what people have going on in their personal lives," Head said.