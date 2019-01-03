ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department has identified the victim and a suspect in the death of a woman on Cherry Street on Friday, March 1, according to a release from APD.

Detectives charged her son, 18-year-old Johnathon Sellers, with criminal homicide in connection with her death according to APD.

Sellers is already in custody as the suspected drunk driver who allegedly led officers on a chase on the Parkway from Pigeon Forge into Gatlinburg, then back almost to Sevierville.

He was stopped and shot by officers, and is now being held in the Blount County Detention Center.

Alcoa police officers responded to the home at 4:32 a.m. Friday for a welfare check at an apartment at 862 Cherry Street.

Investigators said they attempted to make contact with the woman inside.

When she did not answer the door, officers announced themselves and entered her home where they found her deceased.

APD said the woman was 52-year-old Kelly M. Brackin.

Detectives arrived on scene at 5:04 a.m. and started a homicide investigation, according to APD.

The APD release said an autopsy conducted on Saturday, March 2, positively identified Brackin and revealed she died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives charged Brackin’s 18-year-old son, Johnathon Sellers, with criminal homicide in connection to her death, according to APD.

Officials said Sellers is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing on Monday, March 4 in Blount County General Sessions Court.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officers blocked Cherry Street for most of the day Friday.

Neighbors said they didn't see or hear anything suspicious overnight.

Michael Head has lived near Cherry Street for about five years.

"It's quiet most of the time," Head said.

He says he was surprised to hear about officers finding the body.

"Wow really, what's going on with people these days?" Head said.

The TBI says Alcoa Police have asked for their help.

They won't say if it's in connection with the Pigeon Forge police shooting, which they're already investigating.

The incidents happened around the same time Friday.

Head said he heard a woman had been shot, and that a 19-year-old was involved.

"It was the mother that was shot," Head said. "And they had originally thought it was the son -- a 10-year-old kid. Then they changed it to a 19-year-old person."

Head says so far as he knows there have been no problems with people living at the apartments.

"I don't really see that there's anything bad going on there," Head said. "I mean, there's only I think four, maybe five apartments right there. And like I said, Cherry Street here in Alcoa is usually a quiet place."

He says even though it's quiet, anything can happen.

"If someone's got issues going on, in their personal lives, you never know what people have going on in their personal lives," Head said.