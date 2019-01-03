ALCOA, Tenn. — A suspicious death investigation is underway on Cherry Street in Alcoa, according to City of Alcoa Police Department Chief David Carswell.

Alcoa police officers responded to the home at 4:36 a.m. Friday for a welfare check at an apartment at 862 Cherry Street.

Upon arrival, investigators said they found a deceased female.

The APD Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene and an investigation was started.

More information on the death and the identity of the female will be released as it becomes available, Alcoa Police said.

This is a developing story. 10News will update this story as more information becomes available.