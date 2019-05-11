NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A woman visiting Nashville says she and her husband couldn't get inside Aldean's Kitchen and Bar because her husband is black. A post about the incident has gone viral.

It happened Saturday night, Laura Murphy's husband was wearing a hoodie to keep warm, when they tried to get into Aldean's they were told hoodies were not allowed, the company that owns Aldean's, says hoodies are allowed.

In a post, with a picture of Murphy and her husband, she claims security stopped them, saying hoodies were not allowed, although she says, she saw some white people at the bar with hoodies, when her husband asked if he could take it off, he was told to leave.

The Honky Tonks are dependent on tourists. Steve Lippard is one of those tourists, visiting from Raleigh.

"Green is the only color that matters, got to take care of all guest coming in." said Lippard.'s

T.C. the restaurant group that owns Aldean's sent this statement that said in part: "We are horrified by these reports, our leadership team is investigating and will take action if any policies were violate."

The security company has reached out to the couple and has since apologized, calling the incident a miscommunication.