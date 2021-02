Pellissippi usually sees a high pass rate - close to 98 or 99 percent - but this year, all 70 students in the program can now work as registered nurses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's a feat worth celebrating!

Pellissippi State Community College announced all of its nursing students passed their licensure exams.

Pellissippi usually sees a high pass rate - close to 98 or 99 percent - but this year, all 70 students in the program can now work as registered nurses.