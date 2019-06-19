KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yassin's has turned its signature welcoming sign into a t-shirt.

The sign and, now shirts, at Yassin's read: "All sizes, all colors, all ages, all sexes, all cultures, all religions, all types, all beliefs, all people, safe here at Yassin's Falafel House."

Yassin's makes shirts out of signature sign

Yassin's Falafel House

Yassin's Falafel House love sign

Yassin's Falafel House

Last year, Yassin's was named the nicest place in America on Good Morning America as a part of a contest sponsored by the show and Reader's Digest.

Yassin was live on the show to accept the title with Robin Roberts, who had made a visit to Knoxville earlier this year and spoke with Mayor Madeline Rogero for the show.

Roberts was the first person to receive the new shirt. She took a photo with it and autographed a shirt for the restaurant to auction off and donate the funds to a new program Yassin's is starting to help homeless people in the area.

The shirts are available at both locations and cost $19, plus tax.