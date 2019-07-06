WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett took to Twitter Friday morning with another update from the Capitol and this time it involved a swamp creature... quite literally.

In the tweet, with the caption "All the Swamp Creatures aren’t in DC. #SnappingTurtleRescue", he started the video the same way he starts all of them: "Hey everybody, Tim Burchett".

But then it takes a turn to show him holding a snapping turtle by its tail.

"Just out for an early morning walk and look what I found," he said. "I'm gonna put him in the pond...creek, and get him out of here."

He tosses the turtle in.

"Ooh, he's a biter. Get in there, boy."

He seemed to be worried about the snapping turtle and said he could get run over out there.

"Thing's probably older than I am," he said.

And he ended it the same way he ends them all: "Thanks y'all for sending me here" and gives his Twitter followers a big smile.

It is no secret Congressman Tim Burchett loves taking selfies and posting videos to Twitter. As the freshman Congressman makes his way through his first several months in office, his social media is getting national attention.

Back in February, Burchett told 10News his videos are intended to show people a behind-the-scenes look of what goes on in Washington, even if cameras aren’t around him every day. Bringing people along for the ride one selfie at a time.