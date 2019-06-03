LAKELAND, Fla. — Pub Sub lovers rejoice, your favorite supermarket delicacy is going on sale tomorrow.
All whole Publix subs will be on sale for $5.99 beginning Thursday through March 10. That's a seriously tasty deal for the iconic Florida sandwich, which usually costs at least $8.99.
Publix spokesperson Brian West said the sale goes for all stores in the company's "7-state footprint." The means you can get a $5.99 sub in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The biggest question: How many times will you get a chicken tender Pub Sub this week?
What other people are reading right now:
- Rib fractures and brain bleeding: Police say a dad violently murdered his baby
- Man punched companion in face when he found out he was a pedophile, police say
- Two first cousins say they're in love and are petitioning to get legally married
- Trainer with autism opens gym specifically for clients with autism
- After DNA test, man discovers he's an African prince
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.