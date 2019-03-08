NEWPORT, Tenn. — A motorcycle ride in Newport Saturday raised money for Alzheimer's Tennessee, and it was all organized by a 16-year-old girl.

Alexa Austin started the J.L. Austin Memorial ride three years ago to honor her late great-grandfather who died of the disease. Now, this ride is just one of the many fundraisers she does for the foundation.

She's on a mission to save memories.

"Different roads, same destination. Alexa's fight to save just one memory," is the motto for the King's Academy junior and young humanitarian.

"I just kept raising more and more and it's just really exciting," Austin said as she stood in front of Rocky Top Biker Stop in Newport.

After her great-grandfather died of Alzheimer's in 2015, Austin set her sights on finding a cure.

"It really touched my heart because he couldn't remember me and I realized that other people in this world was dealing with their family losing their memories, which is really sad," Austin explained.

Since then, she's raised tens of thousands of dollars for ALZ Tennessee through fundraisers and donations. The third annual memorial motorcycle ride is a big way she raises money.

According to Alzheimer's Tennessee, in our state the disease has an impact on more than 110,000 people.

"Whenever you get it you don't know you have it and you're losing your memories and your family will too," Austin said.

The community always revs to support her. Jeff Large said he jumped a the chance to help Austin out.

"It's great to see somebody her age step up and say I'm gonna help tackle this problem," Large noted.

On the two and a half hour motorcycle ride through the mountains, Large hoped the passerbys took something important away from the large Alzheimer's flag flying from his bike.

"I hope people see us and recognize that this is a cause worth looking at to donate to," Large said. "It is something that needs to be cured."

Alexa will always be thinking of her great-grandfather.

"I know that he's proud of me and he would want me to do just to like find a cure," Austin said.

The road may be long, but the destination for a cure is worth it.

"We're hoping," Large admitted. "That's why we're gonna keep riding until it is."

There were more bikes and cars registered for the ride this year than past years. All the money raised will be donated directly to ALZ TN.

Alexa was also recently awarded $10,000 from U.S. Cellular for her efforts. She donated all of it to ALZ Tennessee.

