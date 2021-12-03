Amazon to open delivery station in former Knoxville Center Mall in 2022

The station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits packages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An abandoned Knoxville mall will become an Amazon new delivery station in 2022.

According to a press release, the new delivery station will be in the former Knoxville Center Mall location, five miles east of downtown Knoxville, and will power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in the Tennessee Valley.

The mall, formerly a bustling center for shopping in East Knoxville known as East Towne Mall, fell on hard times in the last decade and finally closed its doors in January of 2020.

The station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour and offering a variety of benefits packages from day one, officials said.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon’s order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers.

There are currently four delivery stations in Tennessee and Amazon currently has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S.

“Knoxville Center Mall, at one time, was the epicenter of our community. Even though the mall is gone, it’s great to see this property being put to good use. This much flat land isn’t something we have a lot of in Knox County. We are thrilled to have the delivery center utilizing the space and excited about the hundreds of good-paying, well-benefited jobs that will be available," said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

Each new delivery station, including the one in Knoxville, is designed to meet the needs of Amazon's electric delivery vehicles. Officials said Amazon is working towards putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.

The delivery station is expected to open in 2022, officials said.

A warm welcome to Knoxville, Amazon! Great to see the East Town Mall site coming back into reuse. Hundreds of new jobs to come!https://t.co/NvQDFd6Boe — Mayor Kincannon (@MayorKincannon) March 12, 2021