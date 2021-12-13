Amber Alert issued for abducted teen out of Memphis

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation put out an alert for Barbara Sanders, 17, who was abducted by 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old abducted out of Memphis.

If you have seen Barbara or Miller, contact MPD at 901-528-CASH or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/LdZ11AyfCK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 13, 2021

Miller is wanted by the Memphis Police Department for kidnapping.

Barbara is described as 5'6", 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Miller is 5'9", 205 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.