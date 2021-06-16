AMBER Alert canceled after Smyrna infant found safe, non-custodial mother arrested

The AMBER Alert has now been canceled and her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega charged.

SMYRNA, Tenn. — An AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old Smyrna girl has been canceled after the girl was found safe and her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega, was arrested in East Nashville on Thursday morning.

Authorities arrested Nyx after an individual reportedly spotted the grey Toyota Scion associated with the AMBER Alert on the 400 block of Shelby Avenue and called the police.

9-month-old Nichelle Omega was reportedly found safe with Nyx.

The TBI issued the AMBER Alert on Wednesday after Nichelle was believed to have been abducted by Nyx, her biological, non-custodial mother.

Police said Nyx and Nichelle had last been seen in the area of Smyrna Library on Enon Springs Road West around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and issued an Endangered Child Alert.

At 10 p.m., the TBI upgraded the endangered child alert to a statewide Amber Alert.

The AMBER Alert has now been canceled and Nyx charged.

Good news update!!! Nichelle Omega has been located and is SAFE. Nyx Omega is in custody. Both were found in Nashville. Thank you to everyone for keeping your eyes open, and for the retweets! pic.twitter.com/4WNJhXfCgV — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021

Previous

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl from Smyrna, in Middle Tennessee, Wednesday night.

They said 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega. She is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference, according to officials.

Officials said Nichelle is 17 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers, and white socks.

Officials also said they could be traveling in a 2008 gray Scion with a Tennessee license plate — "DGK 392."

Anyone with information about the location of Nichelle or Nyx should reach out to TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

#TNAMBERAlert 🚨 A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department for 9-month-old Nichelle Simone Omega. She is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega. Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with info. pic.twitter.com/aFUkD14JDc — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 17, 2021