HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office says the man accused of stealing a car with a one year old inside has turned himself in. High Point Police say 54-year-old Michael R Enochs is the suspect in the kidnapping and theft. Detectives say they will interview him before charging him with felony kidnapping and felony larceny of a motor vehicle.





Michael R Enochs wanted in stolen car with child case in High Point

High Point Police

They say the Davidson County Sheriff's Office got calls from people who noticed the car at a vacant home on Rock Shores Drive. That's when deputies found the child. Police say the little boy was unharmed. The car the child was in was also found. It's a Gold Acura TL that was taken from a parking lot at 1100 S Main St. in High Point, Sunday night.

Legend Goodwin reunited with his parents

: Facebook/Goostmoney Fab

The Amber Alert has been canceled and Enochs is now in custody. Originally, police said the suspect was a black male but after reviewing surveillance video, new information was released and detectives said they were looking for a white male, around 20-30 years old.

WFMY News 2 is looking into the Amber Alert system and why no phone alerts went out overnight. High Point Police posted the incident on its Facebook Page and Amber Alert sent a tweet about the child and ran a crawl on television screens. However, many are questioning why didn't an alert go out on phones sooner. When an alert was issued over phones, the child had been located.

If you have any more information call the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.