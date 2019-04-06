SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued across Tennessee for an 11-month-old missing girl out of Shelby County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The girl's name is Rose Graham. She is a black female with black hair, brown eyes, 3'0" tall, and 22 lbs, TBI said.

Rose was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Rose is with her biological father, Roscoe Graham, a 25-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5'11" tall, and 185 lbs, according to TBI.

"Roscoe is reported to be suicidal and in possession of a weapon. Rose and Roscoe were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis, Tennessee," TBI said on its website.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Detective Dotson at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 901-379-7625.