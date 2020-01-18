AMERICUS, Ga. — According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a 2-month-old baby has been abducted in Americus, Ga. As a result, the GBI has activated a Levi's Call -- Georgia's Amber Alert system -- on behalf of the Americus Police Department.

They're saying that little 2-month-old Draco Leigh Mayes was reported missing at 6:30 Saturday morning. He is described as a black male, 22 inches in length, and weighing 11 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Little Draco was wearing a dark gray onesie with long sleeves and "Happy" on the front in stars.

Investigators said they believe he was taken from 119 Cortez Street in Americus at about 6:30 on Saturday morning.

They believe he was taken by Everett DeMonte Mayes Jr.

Mayes is described as a 23-year-old black male, 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair and a full beard. Mayes was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

2-month-old Draco Leigh Mayes was reported missing by the Americus Police Department early Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, and is the subject of an Amber Alert.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Mayes is believed to be driving a red 2013 Toyota Camry with black Velocity rims. Investigators said there is a dent in the back driver's side and the rear driver's light is out. The Camry has Texas license tag number KND3508.

Little Draco is believed to be in extreme danger, according to the GBI's bulletin.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of little Draco Leigh Mayes or Everett DeMonte Mayes Jr., you are asked to contact the Americus Police Department at 229-924-4550 -- or to call 911, immediately.

Americus is about 140 miles south of Atlanta.

