TBI issues AMBER Alert for 2-week-old infant missing from Chattanooga; believed to be with non-custodial mother

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a two-week-old infant missing from Chattanooga and believed to be with his non-custodial mother.

The infant, identified as Browen Conner, weighs six pounds and is 19 inches long, has brown hair and blue eyes. TBI said that he was last seen wearing an orange onesie.

Coti Conner is approximately 5’5 in height and weighs approximately 145 pounds. Coti has brown hair and green eyes.

TBI said that she may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

Coti was last seen with Browen in the 5600 block of Brainard Road in Chattanooga, TBI said.