HIGH POINT, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old child who was last seen inside a stolen car late Sunday night. High Point Police are searching for the toddler, Legend Masir Goodwine.

Police say Legend Goodwine was inside a stolen Gold Acura TL taken from a parking lot at 1100 S Main St. in High Point.

The car has an NC tag: FES-4626 and was last seen just after 11 p.m.

High Point police released details about the suspect on their Facebook page.

"Suspect described as a black male, wearing blue shirt, grey hat and blue jeans," High Point Police wrote, adding "Vehicle last seen headed southbound on Main St. Child is 1.5 years old, wearing orange tank top and wrapped in Ninja Turtles blanket."

The Amber Alert also mentions the little boy is about 2 feet tall and he weighs around 20 pounds.

If you see the vehicle or the missing toddler please call 911 immediately, police said.