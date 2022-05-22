Kentucky native Noah Thompson crowned 'American Idol'

Thompson took home top honors Sunday night after being challenged to enter the competition by his best friend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From the Bluegrass to Hollywood, Kentucky native Noah Thompson has been crowned this year’s American Idol.

Since the day his friend pushed him to audition for the show, Thompson has impressed judges from week to week with his soulful country vocals and southern charm.

Thompson sang his way through the grand finale, covering Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m on Fire” and even singing “I’m The Only One” with legendary Melissa Etheridge.

He also debuted his new single “One Day Tonight.”

When host Ryan Seacrest announced Thompson as the winner he said, “his heart was beating out of his chest.”

In addition to his American Idol win, he also scores a recording contract and gets to take a cruise on Disney’s brand-new cruise liner “Wish.”

More than 16 million voted during Sunday night’s finale.

The American Idol grand finale featured special performances from Earth, Wind and Fire, Carrie Underwood, and Flo Rida.

You can listen to Noah Thompson's first single right here.

