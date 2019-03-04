COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just a week after her death, family and friends gathered at a Colleton County church to honor the life of 10-year-old Raniya Wright, a 5th grader at Forest Hills Elementary.

Wright died on Wednesday, March 27, after being in a school fight two days beforehand. So far, investigators and the school district have said little about the fight or what led to it.

Raniya’s cousin, Tawana Johnson, said she’ll remember her cousin as a fun-loving kid.

“She was fun, she was loving, she loved to play basketball and she loved the outdoors. She loved playing with her little brother. She was just a fun child, a fun-loving child,” Johnson said.

Johnson held two roses in her hand and wore a shirt with Raniya’s picture on it. She also asked the public to keep the family in their prayers

“From today and days after this because the prayers are going to be needed,” Johnson added.

With Raniya’s mother and father in attendance, Johnson said she hopes this never happens to another parent.

“Something needs to be done in the schools to prevent this situation from happening to someone else’s child. No mother should ever have to worry about the safety of their children while in school,” Johnson said outside the church.

People attending the funeral, while focused on Raniya’s life, said they were frustrated with the lack of information from the school district. Others expressed annoyance with state Senator Margie Bright Matthews for comments she made at the Statehouse on Tuesday.

Other mourners described Raniya as a good kid and said they were there to provide support.

“I’m just here to pay respects to Raniya and the family and the community. Sending my prayers and thoughts to Ashley and everyone. Everybody’s hearts is deep, I just hope they keep the prayer and keep the strength. Life goes on, and it’s going to take day by day to get over it,” Deana Rose.

Hundreds of people went in and out of the church on Wednesday afternoon. Raniya’s body arrived in a horse-drawn carriage.

The service lasted about two hours and the program said ‘An angel returned home.’