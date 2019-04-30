GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Anakeesta is growing!

About a year ago, Anakeesta opened its 72-acre outdoor family adventure park in the city of Gatlinburg.

During this "Season of Expansion", the company said you can expect to see a new Vista Garden Walk expansion, new dining options, an additional retail shop, a new way to reach the summit, and some upgrades to the overlook.

The park features a ground-level station on Parkway at which guests will catch an aerial lift called a "Chondola" that takes them up Anakeesta Mountain. The ride to the top will take 12 minutes.

RELATED: Anakeesta exhibit commemorates Sevier Co. fires

One big addition: a new way to reach the summit.

Later this year, Annakeesta will begin offering a one-of-a-kind Chondola, which features open-quad chairs and enclosed six-person gondola cabins. Visitors will be able to reach the top of Anakeesta Mountain on an immersive ride through the forest.

WBIR

The tour is instead of riding the lift up so it's included in the cost of a ticket. The new passenger trucks will be at the base station, then enjoy the ride along a forested path to the summit.

RELATED: Anakeesta adds a mountain coaster

"Your journey will feature an audio tour, where a guide will share fun facts about the unique history, animals, forest, and plant life of the Great Smoky Mountains," the website said.

Crews will install 5,000 new flowers, 800 shrubs, 250 trees, twigloos, gazebos, and a Willow man sculpture. Winding pathways will lead you to treehouses, natural musical instruments, and challenge courses.

Anakeesta

Similar to our Cliff Top Grill & Bar, guests can enjoy a delicious meal with expanded seating options to take in the scenic views of Mt. LeConte.

"In our new restaurant, you will be able to step inside during the colder months and cool off during those hot summer days," the website said.

Annakeesta's website said it's adding another signature shop you can purchase special items from but it said to stay tuned for exciting updates about what merchandise will be offered.

RELATED: 10Trips: This is everything you should do in Gatlinburg if you only have a day

A new Overlook beer garden has what Annakeesta calls breathtaking mountain views.

"As part of our 2019 Expansion, we have created another exciting area that will host our live music event series, arts & crafts, local artisan demonstrations, games, and so much more," the website said.

It includes an Airstream Beer Cart.

Anakeesta opened in September 2018. It announced it was coming in 2015 but the November 2016 wildfires delayed construction.

RELATED: Local Appreciation Days at Anakeesta to benefit Friends of the Smokies