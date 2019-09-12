KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ancient Lore Village, the world’s first “Story Resort,” confirmed Monday that the company’s first resort will not be in South Knoxville.

According to a release by ALV representatives, "the business model for the resort was expanded to ensure viability in numerous markets across the country. As the business plan grew, amenities were added to the resort that were well beyond the scope of what was originally planned for the company’s property in South Knoxville."

While the South Knoxville property will remain an Ancient Lore Village Property it will not be used as a full-scale resort. Instead, the dwellings on the property will be used in other capacities, Ancient Lore CEO Matthew Cross said.

According to Cross, the company will work with local government entities and its South Knoxville neighbors to develop a quaint Ancient Lore Village concept for the company’s South Knoxville property.

Keep the Urban Wilderness Peaceful has been outspoken against the development since the beginning and released a statement saying they were "delighted for the decision by Boyd Hollow Resorts to relocate its efforts for a commercial themed-tourist project in appropriately-located tourist areas where it can succeed."

They said they believed the project was "ill-conceived" to obtain certain zoning changes.

KUWP also said they "look forward to shaping the development of this vision together" with Boyd Hollow Resorts.

Rather than basing the resort’s theme on a specific book or story, Ancient Lore Village said it is now focused on those who visit the resort.

Cross said the resort centers around community and fostering human connections. These connections will be explored through "storytelling and unique amenities and experiences" designed to be very different than the rapid-fire communication of the modern-day.

"These immersive adventures make heroes of guests and will delight the devoted fantasy enthusiast and the casual participant alike," the Ancient Lore release said.

“Because of the excitement surrounding Ancient Lore Village, we are currently exploring opportunities in Tennessee and at least three other states for our first Ancient Lore Village resort,” Cross said. “While the South Knoxville plan changed, the Ancient Lore Village concept has been overwhelmingly well-received, and we now have multiple locations bidding for our first location.”