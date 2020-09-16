Annual UT vs FL blood drive to happen despite game change

Though the much loved game moved to December this year, organizers still hope to host the accompanying annual blood drive.

Organizers still expect the annual UT vs. FL blood drive competition to happen from September 21 to September 25 despite a date change for that game.

The game moved to December this year, but MEDIC Regional Blood Center and LifeSouth Blood Centers will still battle it out to see who can collect the most blood and blood related products.

Donors can visit any one of the four donor centers or any community drive to donate. A full list of blood drives, locations and times can be found at www.medicblood.org/donate.

All donors will receive a special edition T-Shirt and coupons for Salsarita’s and Texas Roadhouse. Donations continue to be screened for COVID-19 antibodies through September 30.

Donors must wear a mask or face covering and MEDIC continues to see donors by appointment-only at this time.