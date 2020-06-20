Second former Mpls. police officer charged in connection to George Floyd's death released on bail

Records show that J. Alexander Kueng was released around 7:30 p.m. Friday on a $750,000 bail bond.

MINNEAPOLIS — The second of four former Minneapolis police officers who have been charged in connection with the death of George Floyd has been released on bail, according to jail records on Friday.

The records show that J. Alexander Kueng was released just before 7:30 p.m. Friday on a $750,000 bail bond.

Recently, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was released on bail.

Lane, Kueng and Tou Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter, accused of failing to act as Floyd struggled to breathe while pinned under former officer Derek Chauvin's knee.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The death of Floyd while in police custody set off a wave of anger and protests in the Twin Cities and across the world. Many activists say his death will be the catalyst to force police reform and redefine race relations.