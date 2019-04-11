Appalachian skiing is starting up as ski areas continue to make snow.

Cataloochee Ski Area on the other side of the Great Smoky Mountains is now open. The ski area in Maggie Valley, North Carolina opened at 8:30 a.m. this morning.

The resort said the reason it is able to open early is because it is getting better at making snow.

Ober Gatlinburg also hopes to open early for its ski season.It started making snow back in October.

It will open the snow tubing park on Nov. 26, and the ski slops are expected to open Dec. 20.

