Appeals judges in Tennessee are backing another court's decision in support of Memphis' removal of statues of Confederate leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis from two parks.

In a ruling filed Tuesday, the Court of Appeals of Tennessee in Nashville affirmed a decision by a Davidson County Chancery Court judge concerning the statues' removal in December 2017.

City officials circumvented a state law limiting the removal of historical memorials from public property by selling the parks to a private nonprofit, which then removed the monuments.