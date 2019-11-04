KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville History Project unveiled Thursday that 16 traffic boxes downtown have been wrapped in pieces of artwork.

This one is on the corner of Church Avenue and Locust Street near the Lawson McGhee Public Library.

There are about 40 traffic boxes in the downtown area and the group hopes to eventually wrap all of them in artwork from local museums and collections.

"It's to kind of discover the gems that are in our local museums and collections and understand the rich artistic heritage we have in this city," Paul James with Knoxville History Project said.

He said there are already artists in the works for the next boxes.

WBIR

WBIR

WBIR