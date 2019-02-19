DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — A man killed his wife, then shot himself, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday afternoon, deputies were called to check out a domestic situation on on Oak Grove Road in Dandridge, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff.

Four minutes after taking the call, deputies arrived on scene and found a child standing in the doorway.

An adult male came running out of the house after the child, according to the sheriff. The man, now identified as Juan Lopez Pineda, 46, told deputies that he had "shot his wife" before closing the door.

Deputies took the child to a safe location.

Officers made several attempts to contact someone inside the home and finally made entry at 4:30 p.m. The sheriff said deputies found two people dead inside the home, Pineda and his wife, Lenor Vazquez Silva, 39. Investigators believe he shot his wife, then took his own life.

No shots were fired by officers.

Oak Grove Road just west of the Douglas Lake Campground was blocked while crews investigated.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was also requested to assist the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, TBI spokesperson Leslie Earhart said Tuesday.