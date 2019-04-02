KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cheers! An Asheville brewery is opening a taproom in South Knoxville.

"We are proud to announce that we'll be opening our fourth retail taproom in Knoxville, Tennessee this summer!"

The new location will be just across the Tennessee River from downtown in South Knoxville. It will be part of a mixed-use building at 906 Sevier Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the brewery, the 10,187 square foot taproom will also have two outdoor decks, one of which is a rooftop with views of downtown Knoxville.

"The space will be game and activity heavy, featuring two soccer pool tables, table tennis, shuffleboard, foosball, and more," the post said.

There will be 24 taps to feature the brewery's full line-up of beers including year-round, seasonal, specialty, sour, and one-offs, as well as wine, local cider, and guest taps from neighboring Knoxville breweries.

The brewery said it will post updates as it begins buildout and gets closer to opening this summer.