KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vol Terry Fair will not return for a second season as Tennessee's cornerbacks coach, according to a report from our partners at govols247.com.

Fair played defensive back and returned kicks for Tennessee from 1994-97 and served as a captain on the 1997 SEC Championship team. He was drafted by the Lions in the first round of the 1998 NFL draft and played six seasons in pro football.

Prior joining to Pruitt's staff, Fair coached defensive backs at Colorado State for three seasons and was a quality control assistant for two years at Tennessee under Butch Jones

The Vols are now down two defensive coaches. Safeties coach Charles Kelly left earlier this off season to take a position at Alabama.

Sources told GoVols247 on Friday afternoon that the Vols are expected to hire Oakland Raiders defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley, a former assistant coach at Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama, to the coaching staff, barring any unforeseen circumstance.

Tennessee has hired two offensive coaches - Jim Chaney to replace Tyson Helton at offensive coordinator and Tee Martin. Jeremy Pruitt has not yet identified Martin's job title and will now have one spot to fill on his coaching staff.