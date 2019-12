POWELL, Tenn. — At least one person is injured after a motorcycle crash on Clinton Highway near the Airplane Filling Station in Powell, according to Knox County Dispatch.

Authorities said the crash happened at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at the 6800 block of Clinton Highway.

The incident was impacting traffic as of 6:55 p.m. Wednesday.

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.